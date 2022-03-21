UrduPoint.com

Dispatch Of Relief Goods For Gilgit Baltistan Earthquake Affectees By NDMA

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2022 | 01:02 PM

Dispatch of Relief Goods for Gilgit Baltistan Earthquake Affectees by NDMA

Lt General Akhtar Nawaz HI (M), Chairman NDMA had a telephonic conversation with Governor GB Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, Muhammad Khalid Khurseed Khan Chief Minister GB and Lt (retd) Khalid Saleem DG GBDMA

Lt General Akhtar Nawaz HI (M), Chairman NDMA had a telephonic conversation with Governor GB Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, Muhammad Khalid Khurseed Khan Chief Minister GB and Lt (retd) Khalid Saleem DG GBDMA.

The damages caused by the recent earthquake and relief efforts/activities were discussed.
The Gilgit-Baltistan government and the GBDMA are utilizing all their resources to provide emergency relief to the earthquake victims.

Main and access roads affected by the landslides have been opened for traffic at various places, however maintenance work on Jaglot-Skardu road is still being carried out by the FWO.


On request of GBDMA for assistance to the quake affectees, a consignment of family tents is being dispatched by NDMA through C-130 aircraft of PAF, while another consignment of relief goods consisting of tarpaulins, blankets, ration bags and more tents will also be sent soon.

Furthermore, NDMA is in constant touch with the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority and will provide full assistance in relief activities as and when required.

