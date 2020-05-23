UrduPoint.com
Dispatch Of Sixth Consignment Of COVID-19 Safety Equipment Concluded

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 03:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :The dispatch of fresh tranche of sixth consignment containing medical and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for doctors and paramedics have been sent on Saturday to Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

According to NDMA spokesman, the transported equipment to Sindh province contained 52,500 N-95 and KN-95 masks and 63,000 protective suits.

Sharing the details of equipment sent to AJK, he said 5,250 N-95 and KN-95 masks and 6,300 protective suits have been delivered to various hospitals of AJK.

Likewise, 8,750 N-95 and KN-95 masks, 10,500 protective suits were sent hospitals of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Similarly, face masks, face shields, surgical gloves, shoes cover and safety goggles have also been delivered to the hospitals of different federating units.

The seventh tranche of medical equipment and PPEs will be sent to federating units after Eid-ul-Fitr.

