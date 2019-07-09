Dispensaries being built for workers in Karachi at Rs 75m :Minister

Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that four new dispensaries are being established in Karachi for workers at a cost of Rs 75 millions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that four new dispensaries are being established in Karachi for workers at a cost of Rs 75 millions

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Tuesday, said a statement.

He said that Karachi was the biggest city of Pakistan and it has large number of workers for those we are establishing four new dispensaries to provide them better health care facilities.

Secretary Labour and Human Resources Rasheed Ahmed Solangi and other officers also attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, Rasheed Solangi told the proposed dispensaries would be established at Bhittaiabad, Gulshan e Maymar, Memon Ghot Malir and Shershah.

The purpose of establishing these dispensaries was to provide timely better health care facilities at their door step, he added.

He told that medical facilities are being improved at the hospitals managed by SESSI.

For the purpose, a nursing school at Social Security Landhi Hospital at the cost of Rs 110 millions and in the same hospital a Causality was also being built at the cost of Rs 36 millions while a nursing school and hostel at Kulsoom Bai Valika Hospital at the cost of Rs. 82 millions were also going to be built, he added.

The Minister said that Rs 150 millions had been allocated for Automation in SESSI to run it on modern lines.

Murtaza Baloch was of the opinion that unless the workers were satisfied, we would not take rest and advised the officersto pay attention to their duties and work with honesty.