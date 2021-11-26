(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Friday inaugurated a dispensary set up in collaboration with Bill & Malanda Gates Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that dispensary had been established on residents' demand.

He said free of cost medicines would be available to the patients while male and female doctors, lady health workers and other necessary medical staff would perform their duties there.

Muhammad Ali informed that such dispensaries were being set up in the areas where parents did not co-operate with the health authority during the anti-polio and other immunization campaigns.