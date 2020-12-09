ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Wednesday said that the task of dispensation of justice could not be materialized without able assistance of legal fraternity.

He said that the lawyers' image as most learned members of the society should not be allowed to be tarnished due to irresponsible conduct of some individual lawyers.

The Chief Justice expressed these views while talking to a 14 member delegation of Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), headed by its President Ch. Haseeb Muhammad and comprising office bears who called on him here at the Supreme Court.

Welcoming the delegation, Chief Justice Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that Bench and Bar were the part of the system of administration of justice.

He informed the bar delegation that he was familiar with some of the issues being faced by Islamabad High Court Bar Association and efforts were being made to address the same as soon as possible.

The delegation discussed issue of mutual interest regarding the legal profession.

The Chief Justice shared his experience and views with them.

They thanked the Chief Justice for taking out time from his busy schedule for them and invited his lordship to visit Islamabad High Court Bar Association.

The Chief Justice expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the delegation.