UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dispensation Of Justice Can't Be Materialized Without Able Assistance Of Legal Fraternity: CJP

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Dispensation of justice can't be materialized without able assistance of legal fraternity: CJP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Wednesday said that the task of dispensation of justice could not be materialized without able assistance of legal fraternity.

He said that the lawyers' image as most learned members of the society should not be allowed to be tarnished due to irresponsible conduct of some individual lawyers.

The Chief Justice expressed these views while talking to a 14 member delegation of Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), headed by its President Ch. Haseeb Muhammad and comprising office bears who called on him here at the Supreme Court.

Welcoming the delegation, Chief Justice Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that Bench and Bar were the part of the system of administration of justice.

He informed the bar delegation that he was familiar with some of the issues being faced by Islamabad High Court Bar Association and efforts were being made to address the same as soon as possible.

The delegation discussed issue of mutual interest regarding the legal profession.

The Chief Justice shared his experience and views with them.

They thanked the Chief Justice for taking out time from his busy schedule for them and invited his lordship to visit Islamabad High Court Bar Association.

The Chief Justice expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the delegation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Lawyers Visit Same Islamabad High Court From

Recent Stories

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

13 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan’s fastest growing AIoT brand realme is ..

39 minutes ago

Moon vows gov't effort for additional coronavirus ..

9 seconds ago

Accused died in police custody lahore

11 seconds ago

Scientists should come up with significant researc ..

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.