Dispensation Of Justice In Police Dept Top Priority: SSP Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik on Monday said that to end the corruption from the police department and provision of justice to people were among his top priorities

He said this while chairing a meeting to review the law and order situation of the district at his office here.

The SSP said that to control the street crimes a comprehensive strategy had been chalked out. He further saidthat approach culture would be discouraged in police department especially for transfers and postings.

Malik said that police officers could play vital role in bridging the gap between police and public by providing them timely justice and ensuring protection of the lives and properties of citizens.

