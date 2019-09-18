Dispensation of Rs 150 billion for the development and uplift of tribal areas: Prime minister

The prime minister announced dispensation of Rs 150 billion for the development and uplift of tribal areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The prime minister announced dispensation of Rs 150 billion for the development and uplift of tribal areas.

The generous development package, he said, was unprecedented in the last four decades and was being given at a time when the country itself was facing financial constraints.

To a question regarding the AGN Kazi formula for implementation of net hydel profit for Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Imran Khan said the matter was currently under consideration.

On the recent situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said Pakistan would not hold any dialogue with India till the curfew was not lifted in the valley.

He vowed that he would forcefully present the case of Kashmiris at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York. "I promise to fight for Kashmir in a way it had never been done before." Imran Khan warned those intending to cross border from Pakistan to India in an attempt to 'wage a Jihad in Kashmir' as it would be an act of extreme enmity towards the Kashmiris.

"Anyone who thinks that he will cross the border to join the Kashmiris (fighting for their right) is a big enemy of them and Pakistan," he said.

Any such move on the part of individuals, he said, would help India exploit the situation, which would term it cross-border infiltration.

"Don't give India an excuse to cover its human right violations in Kashmir. This can make life more difficult for the Kashmiris, who are already suffering at the hands of 0.9 million violent and oppressive Indian troops," he said.

The prime minister strongly condemned the recent unpleasant incident of attack at a Hindu temple in Sindh, terming it a conspiracy and an act of sabotage before his address to the UNGA.

He said Pakistan's constitution fully guaranteed equal rights to all, including minorities belonging to any faith.

The prime minister categorically rejected any concession for the jailed political leaders who had plundered the national wealth, saying their accountability was a must to put the country back on right track.

The looters had incurred a heavy loss of Rs 24 trillion to the national exchequer which resulted in fiscal and trade deficits, besides devaluation of the Currency, he added.