Display billboards, inscribe with precautionary measures in police stations: DPO

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Shangla District Police Officer Malik Ijaz directed all police officers and jawans across the district to put up billboards in all police stations and offices to avoid spread of corona and take precautionary measures.

Under the direction of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police and Regional Police Officer Malakand the Shangla District Police Officer Malik Ijaz asked all police personnel across the district to avoid further spread of coronavirus and take precautionary measures at all police stations, outposts, check posts and by putting up billboards in the offices with complete instructions so that the police youth could follow these instructions and save themselves as well as others from this contagious disease.

He said corona was a deadly disease but with proper precautions were better than treatment. There is no cure for this disease yet, so precautions were the best treatment, he said.

He further instructed all the policemen to wear face masks in situations when there were more people in the office, arresting the culprit, appearing in court, working in the police station or patrolling outside.