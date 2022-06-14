UrduPoint.com

Display Centres To Continue Rectifying Voter Lists Till June 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Display Centres established by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) at all government buildings across the country would continue exhibiting preliminary voter lists and rectifying faults in electoral rolls till June 19.

According to an official, displaying voter lists aimed to provide an opportunity to voters as how to get their family's votes registered in respective areas, in case, they were not enlisted in preliminary lists.

They can verify their Names and see if their Computerised National Identity Cards were registered correctly, and in case of any mistake, they can correct it within the specified time framework. The government employees and their families can register and transfer their votes to a temporary address.

People should avail Form-15 for registration in block correction, Form-16 for any objection and Form-17 for correction in the voters data. Forms were available in abundance at all display centers.

Display Centres for each province and city have been listed on the ECP website. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up 20,159 display centres across the country for public display of preliminary electoral roll.

As many as 12,037 display centres have been established in Punjab, 3,609 in Sindh, 3,040 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1,473 display centres have been established in Balochistan.

