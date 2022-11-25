Display of fire-arms banned in ICT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has imposed ban on possession and display of fire-arms at public places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has imposed ban on possession and display of fire-arms at public places.

According to a notification issued here, the ban on display of fire-arms have been extended for two months.

It was a matter of concern that, certain sections of public were carrying, displaying firearms as show of force which was likely to threaten public peace, tranquility and create serious danger to human life.

The notification said no person other than the members of Armed Forces of Pakistan, Pakistan Rangers, members of ICT Police and Paramilitary Forces on duty could carry or display firearms.