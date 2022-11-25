UrduPoint.com

Display Of Fire-arms Banned In ICT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Display of fire-arms banned in ICT

The district administration Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has imposed ban on possession and display of fire-arms at public places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has imposed ban on possession and display of fire-arms at public places.

According to a notification issued here, the ban on display of fire-arms have been extended for two months.

It was a matter of concern that, certain sections of public were carrying, displaying firearms as show of force which was likely to threaten public peace, tranquility and create serious danger to human life.

The notification said no person other than the members of Armed Forces of Pakistan, Pakistan Rangers, members of ICT Police and Paramilitary Forces on duty could carry or display firearms.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Rangers Police

Recent Stories

Pakistan team start practice for Test series again ..

Pakistan team start practice for Test series against England

49 seconds ago
 Finnish, Swedish Foreign Ministers to Join NATO Me ..

Finnish, Swedish Foreign Ministers to Join NATO Meeting in Bucharest - Stoltenbe ..

51 seconds ago
 Minister seeks progress report on restoration of s ..

Minister seeks progress report on restoration of student unions in universities

52 seconds ago
 ANP submits adjournment motion on target killing o ..

ANP submits adjournment motion on target killing of Police in KP

54 seconds ago
 3 injured in house fire sparked by gas leakage

3 injured in house fire sparked by gas leakage

24 minutes ago
 Saints always promoted Islam's teachings, says Gov ..

Saints always promoted Islam's teachings, says Governor Punjab

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.