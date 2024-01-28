Open Menu

Display Of Weapons, Aerial Firing Banned In Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Display of weapons, aerial firing banned in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The district administration of Tank on Sunday imposed a ban on the display of weapons and aerial firing for 16 days to ensure a safe and secure environment for the smooth conduct of upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on Feb 08.

According to a notification issued here, the order was issued following the directions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government which would remain enforced till February 11 unless withdrawn or modified.

It imposes a ban on displaying or carrying weapons even with licenses and aerial firing. Strict legal action would be taken against anyone found violating this order, the notification read.

