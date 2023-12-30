Display Of Weapons, Aerial Firing Banned On New Year’s Eve
Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2023 | 08:24 PM
Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah has issued a notification regarding the celebration on the eve of the new year
The display of weapons, aerial firing, fireworks, and one-wheeling will be prohibited and Section 144 will be applicable throughout the division.
Under this section, the concerned police station will take action against the violators.