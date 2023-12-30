Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Display of weapons, aerial firing banned on new year’s eve

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah has issued a notification regarding the celebration on the eve of the new year.

The display of weapons, aerial firing, fireworks, and one-wheeling will be prohibited and Section 144 will be applicable throughout the division.

Under this section, the concerned police station will take action against the violators.

