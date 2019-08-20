Displaying of weapons on social media to be dealt with iron hand: Muhammad Faisal Rana

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has said that people who would upload videos of displaying firearms or aerial firing on social media, would be dealt with iron hand

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has said that people who would upload videos of displaying firearms or aerial firing on social media , would be dealt with iron hand.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of police officers held here on Tuesday.

CPO Faisal Rana said that spreading of hate on social media could be disastrous for the society. From my office down to the SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs, there should be an actively monitoring desk, to keep an eye on such activities.

The respective police stations should trace and identify perpetrators who use social media for their criminal intents and arrest them, he added.