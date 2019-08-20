UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Displaying Of Weapons On Social Media To Be Dealt With Iron Hand: Muhammad Faisal Rana

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 09:37 PM

Displaying of weapons on social media to be dealt with iron hand: Muhammad Faisal Rana

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has said that people who would upload videos of displaying firearms or aerial firing on social media, would be dealt with iron hand

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has said that people who would upload videos of displaying firearms or aerial firing on social media, would be dealt with iron hand.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of police officers held here on Tuesday.

CPO Faisal Rana said that spreading of hate on social media could be disastrous for the society. From my office down to the SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs, there should be an actively monitoring desk, to keep an eye on such activities.

The respective police stations should trace and identify perpetrators who use social media for their criminal intents and arrest them, he added.

Related Topics

Firing Police Social Media Rawalpindi Criminals From

Recent Stories

Illegal petrol pump sealed in Kohat

4 minutes ago

372 applications for national elections received i ..

56 minutes ago

200,000 saplings planted in Bajaur: DFO

4 minutes ago

Qauid-e-Azam Gold Medal award conferred upon Vice ..

4 minutes ago

Amjad leaves for Malaysia to attend inaugural Sela ..

4 minutes ago

Northampton University, University of Karachi like ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.