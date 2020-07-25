Disposal of cases is not possible within 30 days, NAB Chairman tells SC

(@fidahassanain)

The head of the anti-graft body has said that disposal of cases is not possible within 30 days and asked for establishment of more accountability courts in different cities and support in cases against political figures.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2020) National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal submitted written reply before the Supreme Court and informed that the anti-graft body was facing serious difficulties in pursuing corruption cases.

In its report, NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal said that disposal of corruption cases in 30 days was not possible. He also told the top court that more accountability courts should be established in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Balochistan.

He said that there was no need of new accountability courts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The international world does not cooperate with NAB in corruption cases.

The top court had earlier observed that NAB committed violation of human rights in the cases and did not adhere to the democratic norms and values. The court also observed that the case against Khawaja brother was so weak that there was no example of such violation of human rights.