Disposal of garbage at open places is illegal: LG Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government, Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday said that throwing garbage and trash at open places, outside of house and shops and other places is not allowed and action will be taken against the violators in accordance with the law.

He said this while speaking at a workshop organised by the administration of district South here, said a statement on Friday.

The Minister said that the number of dust-bins are been increased to enable the people to throw the garbage only in dust- bins.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ahmed Shallwani, Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board, Asif Ikram and other officials concerned were also present.

The SSWMB has decided to place 176 more dust-bins at different locations in the district South- Karachi.

It was also told the participants of the workshop that 200more dust-bins will be placed soon in district East.