UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Disposal Of Garbage At Open Places Is Illegal: LG Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:26 PM

Disposal of garbage at open places is illegal: LG Minister

Sindh Minister for Local Government, Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday said that throwing garbage and trash at open places, outside of house and shops and other places is not allowed and action will be taken against the violators in accordance with the law

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government, Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday said that throwing garbage and trash at open places, outside of house and shops and other places is not allowed and action will be taken against the violators in accordance with the law.

He said this while speaking at a workshop organised by the administration of district South here, said a statement on Friday.

The Minister said that the number of dust-bins are been increased to enable the people to throw the garbage only in dust- bins.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ahmed Shallwani, Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board, Asif Ikram and other officials concerned were also present.

The SSWMB has decided to place 176 more dust-bins at different locations in the district South- Karachi.

It was also told the participants of the workshop that 200more dust-bins will be placed soon in district East.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Nasir Iftikhar Ahmed Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan emerges among top 20 reformers in ease of ..

5 minutes ago

Swat, Kohat and Haripur lead RTI Table Tennis Cham ..

5 minutes ago

Pesco notifies power suspension

5 minutes ago

Russia Developed New Plan for Korean Crisis Settle ..

5 minutes ago

Putin to Decide Later on Whether to Visit Ex-Frenc ..

5 minutes ago

41 ticketless pessengers fined Rs 17620 in Sukkur

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.