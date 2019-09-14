UrduPoint.com
Disposal Squad Defuses Hand Grenade

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 11:32 PM

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) Saturday defused a hand grenade which was found in Bhagtanwala police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) Saturday defused a hand grenade which was found in Bhagtanwala police limits. According to a Handout, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) informed the Civil Defense about the presence of ammunition material (Hand grenade) in chak 69/SB at Kotmomin road Bhagtanwala.

The BDS reached the spot and deactivated the hand grenade.

