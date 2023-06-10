Disposal stations being operated at full capacity

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad said on Saturday that all disposal stations were being operated at full capacity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad said on Saturday that all disposal stations were being operated at full capacity.

According to WASA sources here, directions had been issued to keep heavy machinery alert at all ponding points. Instructions had been issued to use generators in areas where there was no electricity. WASA was fully mobilized to cope with rain.