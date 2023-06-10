UrduPoint.com

Disposal Stations Being Operated At Full Capacity

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Disposal stations being operated at full capacity

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad said on Saturday that all disposal stations were being operated at full capacity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad said on Saturday that all disposal stations were being operated at full capacity.

According to WASA sources here, directions had been issued to keep heavy machinery alert at all ponding points. Instructions had been issued to use generators in areas where there was no electricity. WASA was fully mobilized to cope with rain.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Alert All

Recent Stories

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar v ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar vows for sustainable solution t ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE President begins working visit to Türkiye

UAE President begins working visit to Türkiye

11 minutes ago
 19 killed due to heavy rain, storm 64 other injure ..

19 killed due to heavy rain, storm 64 other injured in KP: Rescue 1122

4 minutes ago
 Russia Disappointed With ICJ's Decision on Ukraine ..

Russia Disappointed With ICJ's Decision on Ukraine's Genocide Claim - Foreing Mi ..

4 minutes ago
 Candy Maker Freia Boycotted in Norway Because of O ..

Candy Maker Freia Boycotted in Norway Because of Owner's Business in Russia - Re ..

4 minutes ago
 9 nominations filed for seats of Mayor, Deputy May ..

9 nominations filed for seats of Mayor, Deputy Mayor of HMC

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.