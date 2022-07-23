UrduPoint.com

Disposal Stations To Remain Functional In Rainy Season: MD WASA

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Managing Director (MD) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Abu Bakar Imran said that disposal stations would work with full capacity during monsoon and rainy season

Visiting disposal station of Achkera and Ghulam Muhammad Abad here on Saturday, he said that WASA staff was alerted and various teams were busy in pumping out rainwater especially from low-lying areas. He said that stagnant water was removed from 19 major points in the city so far which were inundated due to heavy rains during last 48 hours.

Now all main roads were free from rainwater, he said and added that WASA field staff worked day and night and removed water from Sammundri Road, Saad Bela People's Colony, Susan Road Madina Town, al-Masoom Town, Allama Iqbal Colony main road, Mandi Mor Sammundri Road, Chaudhry Flour Mills Road, Dijkot Road, General Hospital Samanabad, Sammundri Road, Nishatabad Overhead Bridge and Abdullah Pur Underpass.

Heavy machinery was being used to remove rainwater from streets and roads whereas WASA staff was also actively redressing individual complaints regarding water supply and sewerage system to facilitate the consumers at maximum extent, he added.

