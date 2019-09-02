Dispute kills three in Bannu

At least three people, including two brothers, were shot dead over a property dispute while another sustained serious injuries in a cross firing incident at Bannu on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :At least three people, including two brothers, were shot dead over a property dispute while another sustained serious injuries in a cross firing incident at Bannu on Monday.

According to police sources a property matter caused the ill-fated incident in the area of Basia Khel, a private news channel reported.

The sources said the incident claimed three lives while left one badly wounded , adding that the bodies and injured were shifted to a hospital.

Police have started further investigation into the matter.