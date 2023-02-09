UrduPoint.com

Dispute Over Allegedly "peeing" In Main Road Triggers Altercation, Exchange Of Fire

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 08:09 PM

A verbal brawl over allegedly peeing in the main path of a busy commercial market in the Sadar area, here, ended in a physical clash and exchange of fire, causing injuries to four persons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :A verbal brawl over allegedly peeing in the main path of a busy commercial market in the Sadar area, here, ended in a physical clash and exchange of fire, causing injuries to four persons.

According to details, an unknown person was found allegedly involved in the said unethical act on the main path at busy Shafi market of Saddar area.

In response, some shopkeepers showed disapproval leading to verbal arguments among them.

The person then left the area and soon returned along with some of his accomplices and again started altercations with the shopkeepers ending in the exchange of bullet fires and causing injury to four persons.

The injured are identified as Ghani ur Rehman, Suleman, Niaz Gul.

Meanwhile, the Police has registered the case and started an investigation. The condition of the injured was declared to be out of danger.

