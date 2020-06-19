Dispute over Kashmir surfaces as international issue: Masood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Friday said the dispute over Kashmir issue surfaced as international issue and urged the international community to put pressure on India to impede its atrocities on oppressed Kashmiri people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said India was committing gruesome human rights violation in occupied Kashmir and international community was taking serious notice of such bloodshed.

He said despite India's attempts to declare Kashmir its internal issue, Kashmir had emerged an international issue as it was in 1947. He said that in spite of India's hectic attempts, neither the Kashmiri people could be demoralised nor there had been any change in Pakistan's stand on Kashmir.

The president said Pakistan was supporting the Kashmir cause by politically, diplomatically and morally at every available international forum and it would utilize all channels to give strapping response to India.

"India has forgotten the lesson of the history that an international issue cannot be hidden under the false propaganda or buried under the bodies of the oppressed people," he added.

While describing the defeat of Indian Army at the hands of Chinese troops in Ladakh as a serious blow to India's hegemonic designs, he said that China has blocked India's aggression in the region by giving a befitting response.