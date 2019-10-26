Dispute Over Wedding Proposal Takes Two Lives In Ghotki
Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 11:00 AM
A couple was killed in the exchange of firing between two groups in suburb of Ghotki on Saturday morning
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :A couple was killed in the exchange of firing between two groups in suburb of Ghotki on Saturday morning.
Police said that brawl occurred over the refusal of a marriage proposal, the deceased had turned down the proposal for their daughter a few days ago, a private news channel reported.
Bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for the postmortem while the culprits fled away from the crime scene, they said.
Police had registered a First Investigation Report (F.I.R) against the alleged accused and search operation had been started.