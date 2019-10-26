UrduPoint.com
Dispute Over Wedding Proposal Takes Two Lives In Ghotki

Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 11:00 AM

Dispute over wedding proposal takes two lives in Ghotki

A couple was killed in the exchange of firing between two groups in suburb of Ghotki on Saturday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :A couple was killed in the exchange of firing between two groups in suburb of Ghotki on Saturday morning.

Police said that brawl occurred over the refusal of a marriage proposal, the deceased had turned down the proposal for their daughter a few days ago, a private news channel reported.

Bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for the postmortem while the culprits fled away from the crime scene, they said.

Police had registered a First Investigation Report (F.I.R) against the alleged accused and search operation had been started.

