Dispute Resolution Council established in Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :A Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) was established for the first time in Bajaur wherein a swearing-in ceremony was held at the District Police Officer Office on Friday.

The decision to this effect came following Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur's directions to resolve public petty issues with peace and amicably through regional customs and traditions.

Addressing the ceremony, DPO Nazir Khan said that the establishment of the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) is good for the establishment of lasting peace. The members included in the council are serious about peace and regional peace in all respects.

He urged the council members to resolve various types of disputes between the parties in accordance with regional customs (Jirga) and laws in an honest, good faith and transparent manner.

He further said that in the first phase, the council has been established at the district level. Later the jurisdiction of the council will be extended to the level of Police Stations. This will make it easier to solve the problems in the area.

He further said that the establishment of the Dispute Resolution Council is a very important initiative which will definitely have a positive impact on regional peace. DRC is a Jirga system of Pakhtun traditions which can be utilized, he added.

The office, staff and other necessary arrangements for the council have been completed and the council will start its work on Saturday, next.