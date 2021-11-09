Dispute resolution council resolves 21 cases

Dispute resolution council (DRC) of Islamabad police has successfully resolved 21 cases of different nature amicably

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Dispute resolution council (DRC) of Islamabad police has successfully resolved 21 cases of different nature amicably.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman in a news release on Tuesday.

He was reviewing the performance of the "Dispute Resolution Council".

So far, the dispute resolution council received 28 applications related to disputes of various nature, he said adding that the council also returned Rs. 2.3 million disputed money to the citizens.

He added that out of these cases 11 were related to family disputes, 16 were of transaction of money and 01 case was of miscellaneous nature.

To provide relief to the people, IGP Islamabad told that the council has been set up in Islamabad which is looking into the cases of civil nature including domestic and monetary disputes and other cases of miscellaneous nature.

The councils is responsible for amicably resolving the disputes through a proper fact-finding process and work as a jury in the conduct of contested investigations.

He said that the burden on policemen would also decrease and they may get time to effectively handle cases of criminal nature.

The applications related to civil nature, domestic issues, property and monetary cases are forwarded from IGP, DIG (Operations) and SSP (Operations) office to the council and its members try to resolve them after listening to both parties. All Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to forward cases of civil nature to the council as the purpose is to provide maximum relief to the citizens through such bodies.