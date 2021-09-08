Dispute resolution council starts working in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have introduced Dispute Resolution Council with an aim to resolve non-cognisable offences and petty issues between parties.

According to details, council comprises 21 volunteers who are well-reputed, respected, apolitical and uncontroversial individuals drawn from various sections of society including educationists, journalists, lawyers, businessmen, retired civil officers and persons belonging to NGOs.

Following the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan to provide relief to the people, the source said that council has been set up which would look into the cases of civil nature including domestic and monetary disputes and other case of miscellaneous nature.

The Council would resolve the cases of various nature and try to resolve them at initial stage. It would be responsible for amicably resolving the disputes through proper fact-finding process and work as jury in the conduct of contested investigations.

He said that burden on policemen would also decrease and they may get time to effectively handle cases of criminal nature.

For the improvement in functioning of the council, he said that Dispute Resolution Councils of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be contacted while the proper publicity would be made regarding performance of the Council in Islamabad through media.

The Council, he said, had been named as `Nasir Khan Durrani Council' as the late police officer introduced conciliatory committees in Islamabad for the first time.

IGP Islamabad, DIG (Operations) and SSP (Operations) would forward the complaints or applications to this council which would resolve them after summoning the parties.

The council would not directly receive any application while police coordinators have been appointed to assist its members.

Some non-cognisable offences and petty issues are the root cause of cognisable crime, like murder and murder attempt, adding that domestic and family issues, property and money disputes will also be resolved by the council.

It will work five days a week and a team of volunteers comprising three members will be available at Rescue 15 every day, the source added.