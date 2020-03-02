Dispute Resolve Committee Havelian resolves 1569 cases during three years

Dispute Resolve Committee (DRC) Havelian has resolved 1569 cases, this was disclosed in a three years performance report

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Dispute Resolve Committee (DRC) Havelian has resolved 1569 cases, this was disclosed in a three years performance report.

According to the report of last three years, the DRC Havelian received 1616 cases where Chairman DRC Havelian Saleem Khan Jadoon, Deputy Convener Waqar Khan Jadoon, members Haji Fareed, Abdul Malik Khan Advocate, Changaiz Khan, Shaista Chaudhary, and others decided 1569 cases and 48 cases are still in progress.

People of Havelian had shown the confidence on DRC and consulted for the resolve of property disputes, the committee resolved 645 land disputes during last three years, financial issues 420, domestic issues 165, murder 23 with the consent of both parties.

Deputy Convener DRC Havelian Waqar Khan told media that Rs131.89 million were recovered during the investigation of financial issues and handed over to the deserving people.

He said that with in short span of time DRC Havelian got the confidence of masses and resolved a large number of the cases where the committee working on a daily basis listened the grievances of the complainants six days a week.