UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dispute Resolve Committee Havelian Resolves 1569 Cases During Three Years

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:27 PM

Dispute Resolve Committee Havelian resolves 1569 cases during three years

Dispute Resolve Committee (DRC) Havelian has resolved 1569 cases, this was disclosed in a three years performance report

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Dispute Resolve Committee (DRC) Havelian has resolved 1569 cases, this was disclosed in a three years performance report.

According to the report of last three years, the DRC Havelian received 1616 cases where Chairman DRC Havelian Saleem Khan Jadoon, Deputy Convener Waqar Khan Jadoon, members Haji Fareed, Abdul Malik Khan Advocate, Changaiz Khan, Shaista Chaudhary, and others decided 1569 cases and 48 cases are still in progress.

People of Havelian had shown the confidence on DRC and consulted for the resolve of property disputes, the committee resolved 645 land disputes during last three years, financial issues 420, domestic issues 165, murder 23 with the consent of both parties.

Deputy Convener DRC Havelian Waqar Khan told media that Rs131.89 million were recovered during the investigation of financial issues and handed over to the deserving people.

He said that with in short span of time DRC Havelian got the confidence of masses and resolved a large number of the cases where the committee working on a daily basis listened the grievances of the complainants six days a week.

Related Topics

Murder Progress Havelian Media Million

Recent Stories

Online News agency claims Islamabad DC Hamza Shafq ..

10 minutes ago

Al Bowardi meets Ghanaian Defence Minister

13 minutes ago

March 15 last date for submission in int'l letter ..

55 seconds ago

AC re-summons Malik Riaz, son in law in Bagh Ibn e ..

56 seconds ago

Lahore High Court dismisses Kamran Kayani's two pe ..

58 seconds ago

Dust raising winds expected in Karachi on Thursday ..

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.