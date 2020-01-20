Disqualification case against Vawda adjourned without any proceeding

Lahore High Court (LHC) has adjourned the hearing of petition seeking disqualification of Federal Minister for water resources Faisal Vawda without any proceeding

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) Lahore High Court (LHC) has adjourned the hearing of petition seeking disqualification of Federal Minister for water resources Faisal Vawda without any proceeding.Chief Justice LHC Mamoon Rashid took up the petition against Vawda for hearing on Monday.During the course of hearing CJ while addressing counsel of petitioner remarked, "You have no preparation for the petition, first you should do preparation then you should appear in the court".It is vital to mention here that Faiq Shah of Amun Taraqqi Party has filed a disqualification case against PTI minister Faisal Vawda in the LHC.Petitioner in the plea stated that Vawda has violated his oath of office and committed treason by leveling serious political allegations against state institutions therefore he could not remain part of the Parliament and Cabinet under Article 62/1 F of the constitution and he should be disqualified from the membership of National Assembly and from Cabinet.

Petitioner added if action had been taken against those responsible for Dawn leaks and Memogate scandal then such situation would not have arisen.Petitioner further stated that there should be judicial commission inquiry of the incident occurred during a talk show of local tv channel where PTI minister took a boot along with him to humiliate PPP and PML-N stalwarts.