Disqualification Reference: ECP Grants PTI Senator Abro More Time To Submit Reply

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Disqualification Reference: ECP grants PTI Senator Abro more time to submit reply

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday granted PTI Senator Saifullah Abro additional time to submit his response in the disqualification reference, and adjourned the hearing until November 11.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the disqualification reference against Senator Saifullah Abro. During the hearing, both Abro's lawyer and People's Party Senator Shahadat Awan appeared before the Election Commission.

Abro's lawyer informed the commission that they had not received a copy of the application and requested additional time to respond.Approving the request, the ECP directed Saifullah Abro to submit his response and postponed the hearing until November 11.

Notably, Majid Mahmud and Senator Shahadat Awan filed a reference against PTI Senator Saifullah Abro, alleging that he submitted false experience documents for a technocrat seat and did not declare all his assets in the nomination papers.

