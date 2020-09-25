Disqualified Nawaz cannot even contest UC election: Murad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Postal Services and Communication Murad Saeed Thursday said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif could not even contest a union council (UC) election as he was disqualified in the Panama papers case, besides convicted in a corruption reference.

Nawaz Sharif, who had gone abroad after getting bail on medical grounds, had been declared an absconder in other corruption cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the government was committed to continue the accountability of the corrupt and plunderers of the national wealth.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif was healthy and enjoying luxurious life abroad. His party workers were disturbed as he was criticizing the national institutions to amuse the country's enemies, he added.

The two families of Sharif and Zardari were making their struggle to save their skin from corruption and money laundering cases, and the rest of the opposition wondered why they should support them, he added.

Murad Saeed said the PML-N leaders had demanded an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) in the shape of 34 amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law.