Disrespect, Violence Against Health Professionals Intolerable: Information Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 04:10 PM

Disrespect, violence against health professionals intolerable: Information Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday said that disrespect and violence against doctors and paramedical staff is intolerable, adding that doctors, paramedical staff and nurses are risking their lives to save the lives of others.

In a statement Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that legal action was being taken against the culprits involved in an attack on Civil Hospital Karachi.

He said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered a high level inquiry.

"Sindh Chief Minister said that it was unbearable, first Jinnah Hospital was vandalized and then there was a commotion at the Civil Hospital," he said.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that doctors and nurses should not feel alone and the government is with them and Chief Minister Sindh has directed to take strict action against those involved.

It is pertinent to mention that the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi was vandalised by a mob, reportedly angered by the death of the patient they had brought in for treatment on Friday night.

