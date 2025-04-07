Disrupting law & order, facilitators to be dealt with an iron fist.SSP Larkana

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Larkana Police launched a crackdown against habitual criminals and active offenders under the directives of Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP on Monday. Raids are ongoing at possible hideouts of suspects involved in criminal activities.

Police from various subdivision stations conducted search operations in areas including Market, Rahmatpur, Ali Goharabad, Allahabad, Taluka, and Neodero.

During the operations, suspected hideouts and shelters were thoroughly searched. Multiple suspicious individuals were interrogated, and their records were verified. Four criminals were arrested during the operations.

Various Police Stations of Larkana arrested and recovered, active criminals Miraj Jatoi, Tariq Taggar, Basharat Butt and Babar were arrested from different area of Larkana city and recovered from them, unlicensed pistol with bullets, 04 stolen motorcycles, 04 expensive mobile phones, 03 Chingchi rickshaws, 06 buffaloes worth millions of rupees, PKR 50,000 in cash female Purses and Narcotics.

All snaching items included buffaloes belonging to the citizens handed over them.

SSP Larkana, Ahmed Chaudhry stated "Establishing lasting peace in the district is among our top priorities. Those disrupting law and order, along with their facilitators, will be dealt with an iron fist."