Disruption in Amazon Web Services not due to ban on PUBG: PTA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Wednesday termed the impression being created on social media wrong and baseless that the disruption in Amazon Web Services (AWS) reportedly faced by some users recently was due to ban on online game PUBG.

The ban on PUBG was in place since July, 10 whereas AWS users faced issues reportedly on July 23 . Complaints received by operators from AWS users also show that they experienced intermittent accessibility issues and not complete blocking of AWS IPs or services, said a news release.

Furthermore, this phenomenon was not specific to Pakistan only but users in other countries including United States also experienced similar issues.

PTA has already clarified the matter through its social media accounts as well when this trend was first seen on social media.

Currently, PTA was not doing any VPN blocking and the apprehensions were unfounded. In terms of VPN registration, the requirements are tailored around users working from home either for a local or a foreign company. Users can get their VPNs registered without having a static IP on their end.

To facilitate the public, PTA has already clarified VPN registration process / requirements on its official website and has also engaged on industry forums to create awareness. On Industry requests, online mechanism for VPN registration is also being launched.

Moreover, contact details of operators are available on PTA website (www.pta.gov.pk) so users can easily initiate VPN registration request through their respective service provider.