UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Disruption In Amazon Web Services Not Due To Ban On PUBG: PTA

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Disruption in Amazon Web Services not due to ban on PUBG: PTA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Wednesday termed the impression being created on social media wrong and baseless that the disruption in Amazon Web Services (AWS) reportedly faced by some users recently was due to ban on online game PUBG.

The ban on PUBG was in place since July, 10 whereas AWS users faced issues reportedly on July 23 . Complaints received by operators from AWS users also show that they experienced intermittent accessibility issues and not complete blocking of AWS IPs or services, said a news release.

Furthermore, this phenomenon was not specific to Pakistan only but users in other countries including United States also experienced similar issues.

PTA has already clarified the matter through its social media accounts as well when this trend was first seen on social media.

Currently, PTA was not doing any VPN blocking and the apprehensions were unfounded. In terms of VPN registration, the requirements are tailored around users working from home either for a local or a foreign company. Users can get their VPNs registered without having a static IP on their end.

To facilitate the public, PTA has already clarified VPN registration process / requirements on its official website and has also engaged on industry forums to create awareness. On Industry requests, online mechanism for VPN registration is also being launched.

Moreover, contact details of operators are available on PTA website (www.pta.gov.pk) so users can easily initiate VPN registration request through their respective service provider.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Social Media Company United States July From Industry

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

26 minutes ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

26 minutes ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two remote meetings of E ..

41 minutes ago

India ends night curfew

56 minutes ago

DCD announces final results of &#039;life after co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.