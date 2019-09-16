UrduPoint.com
Disscusion On Kashmir Issue At UNSC, A PTI Govt's Diplomatic Success: Zain Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 09:42 PM

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi Monday said that discussion on Kashmir issue in the United Nation's Security Council after 54 years was the diplomatic success of the PTI government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi Monday said that discussion on Kashmir issue in the United Nation's Security Council after 54 years was the diplomatic success of the PTI government.

He said this while talking to different delegations of NA-157 which called on him here at Babul Quresh.

He said the incumbent government was raising the Indian Held Kashmir issue at every forum, adding that the nation stood shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces and would respond to every aggression in a befitting manner.

He said that whoever had plundered the national exchequer would have to face music for his misdeeds.

Past governments did not act upon its manifestos, Zain said and added the PTI government believed in people's progress and prosperity.

The parliamentary secretary informed that they had spent Rs 410 million on different projects including health, education, roads, gas, electricity, sewerage etc in NA-157.

He pledged to make NA-157 an exemplary constituency.

