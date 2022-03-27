UrduPoint.com

Dissident MNAs Will Face 'exemplary' Humiliation By Public: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Dissident MNAs will face 'exemplary' humiliation by public: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday, taking the PTI's dissident MNAs to the task, said those who stabbed the prime minister in back would face "exemplary" humiliation at the public's hands.

"I dare those who hide in Islamabad to go to their constituencies… you will be beaten by hundred of shoes in every one minute," he said while addressing a charged crowd at the Parade Ground where a large number of people gathered for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) historic public meeting.

He said a huge crowd of people at the Parade Ground showed that the entire nation stood by Prime Minister Imran Khan who did not care about the power.

Ousting the prime minister from the power would affect the masses, he added.

Fawad said the prime minister was not only striving for the welfare of masses but also the entire Muslim Ummah.

He said the PTI only wanted to remain in public which brought the party into the government. It had no interest in the power, the minister added.

He said those who wanted to oust the prime minister would have to go through from 200 million people who stood behind him like a rock.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Sunday Muslim From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

10 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

19 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

19 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

19 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>