Dissident PTI Members To Face Lifetime Disqualification: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that notices have been issued to the dissident MNAs of PTI and they have been asked to clarify their position within seven days.

In a tweet, he said that after one week, process for declaration of their seats vacant would start and all members would be disqualified for life.

He said that new members were being nominated for the reserved seats.

