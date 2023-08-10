Dissolution of National Assembly, federal cabinet notified

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Cabinet Division on Thursday notified the dissolution of the National Assembly and the Federal Cabinet, respectively.

"In pursuance of clause (1) of Article 58 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been pleased to dissolve the National Assembly with immediate effect," a notification issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs here on Thursday said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Division also issued three separate notifications under which 33 Federal Ministers, 07 Ministers of State, 05 Advisers to the PM and 38 Special Assistants to the PM will cease to hold their offices, respectively, with immediate effects.