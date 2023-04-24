UrduPoint.com

Dissolution Of Punjab, KP Assemblies' Conspiracy Or Strategy: Siddiqui

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Dissolution of Punjab, KP assemblies' conspiracy or strategy: Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui while mocking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said was it a conspiracy on part of the former prime minister to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or a strategy.

Siddiqui said exciting facts were coming to the fore of Khan's statement that he dissolved the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the orders of former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Siddiqui while taunting Khan tweeted, "America downed my government at the behest of General Bajwa and I dissolved two provincial governments on orders of General Bajwa. Was it a conspiracy and this strategy".

