Dissolvable shopper in Timargarh City distributed

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) ::In the light of the instructions of the provincial government, under the direction of Tehsil Municipal Officer Kashif Rasheed, the staff of TMA distributed dissolvable bags for the sacrifices of Eid-ul-Azha in Timargarh city and also displayed banners at specific places at the village council level.

The district administration and TMA officials also appealed to the people to put the remains of the sacrificial animals in the said shoppers, so that the staff of TMA Timargarh can pick it up on time and dispose of it accordingly.

The officials asked the people to support TMA Timargarh staff in the process of cleanliness.