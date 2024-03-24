Open Menu

Dist Admin Accelerated Delivery Of Ramazan Package: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Dist admin accelerated delivery of Ramazan package: DC

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) In line with the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration remains committed to deliver the Nighaban Ramazan package to underprivileged households in Bahawalnagar district and across the province.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon talking to APP said that over 214,368 needy families will receive free food hampers, with more than 86% of the distribution target already achieved. The district administration's dedicated teams are actively engaged at the Union Council level, ensuring the seamless delivery of essential aid to deserving families across the district.

APP/adg/378

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Bahawalnagar

Recent Stories

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

1 hour ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

1 hour ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

1 hour ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

2 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

2 hours ago
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

2 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

2 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held a ..

Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office

2 hours ago
 Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fer ..

Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan