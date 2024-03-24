Dist Admin Accelerated Delivery Of Ramazan Package: DC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 12:20 AM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) In line with the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration remains committed to deliver the Nighaban Ramazan package to underprivileged households in Bahawalnagar district and across the province.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon talking to APP said that over 214,368 needy families will receive free food hampers, with more than 86% of the distribution target already achieved. The district administration's dedicated teams are actively engaged at the Union Council level, ensuring the seamless delivery of essential aid to deserving families across the district.
