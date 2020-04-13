Dist admin adopts comprehensive approach to contain corona spread

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lower Dir, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) : In light of the continuing efforts to combat the spreading of COVID-19, the district administration has adopted a comprehensive approach to fight the virus spreading on every front. The district administration alongside doing resilience and awareness activities, trying to maintain the cleanliness of mass movement places.

In this regard on Monday, as per directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, the Rescue 1122 Dir Lower conducted chlorine spray at the areas of Gulab,Odigram area at the district.

Similarly, the Health Department Dir Lower screened and examined various travelers regarding coronavirus at various places in the district.

It is worth mentioning that the district administration at Lower Dir, under the supervision of deputy commissioner, Saadat Hassan, has developed a well-coordinated system and the health department's employees examine the reported travelers on daily bases.

Meanwhile, upon the directives of deputy commissioner, the assistant commissioner Adenzai,Tariq Hussain conducted inspection of screening point Chakdara along with DMS THQ Chakdara and checked attendance of security, police personnel and health staff.

He also distributed masks and sanitizers among the deployed staff.