UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin Arranges Programs On Quaid-e-Azam's Birth Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Dist admin arranges programs on Quaid-e-Azam's birth anniversary

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration has arranged various programmes to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary.

A cake was cut to mark the day at Govt Crescent Model Higher Secondary school.

ADCG Faisal Sultan, CEO DEA Iftikhar Khan, DOs education Malik Manzoor, Raheela Bano, group director MTM Nasir Ali Zia, Principal Mian Saeed, Incharge DEOC Muhammad Sadiq, Muhammad Akhtar Butt, Muqarara Faisalabad Anzal Iftikhar, Ayesha Siddiqua and others participated in cake cutting ceremony.

  Students delivered speeches on the life of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh paid rich tribute to the father of nation and urged the young generation to equip themselveswith education and devote their energies for realization of the dream of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Other speakers also paid tribute to the father of nation and his visionary leadership who successfully achieved a separate homeland for the Muslims.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Nasir Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises first meeting of Farmersâ€™ ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people ..

Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people over last three years

4 hours ago
 SteelFabÂ 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from ..

SteelFabÂ 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from around world at Expo Sharjah

4 hours ago
 Shurooqâ€™s destinations to ring New Year with col ..

Shurooqâ€™s destinations to ring New Year with colourful lights

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customsâ€™ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bl ..

Dubai Customsâ€™ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bln items of goods in 2022

6 hours ago
 RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corr ..

RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Project

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.