FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration has arranged various programmes to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary.

A cake was cut to mark the day at Govt Crescent Model Higher Secondary school.

ADCG Faisal Sultan, CEO DEA Iftikhar Khan, DOs education Malik Manzoor, Raheela Bano, group director MTM Nasir Ali Zia, Principal Mian Saeed, Incharge DEOC Muhammad Sadiq, Muhammad Akhtar Butt, Muqarara Faisalabad Anzal Iftikhar, Ayesha Siddiqua and others participated in cake cutting ceremony.

Students delivered speeches on the life of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh paid rich tribute to the father of nation and urged the young generation to equip themselveswith education and devote their energies for realization of the dream of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Other speakers also paid tribute to the father of nation and his visionary leadership who successfully achieved a separate homeland for the Muslims.