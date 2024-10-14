Dist admin assure early solution to Kohat Tunnel tax issue

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) A representative delegation from Kohat District on Monday held a special meeting with Chairman DDAC Kohat, Shafi Jan MPA, Daud Shah Afridi MPA, and Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah, at the Commissioner House. The meeting discussed on various district issues, particularly the Kohat Tunnel Toll Tax.

Members included DC Kohat Abdul Akram, head of the delegation Obaidullah Haidari, and President of the Kohat Bar Association, Amir Ajam Advocate, along with political, social, and religious leaders from the Kohat.

Delegation members presented their concerns regarding the toll tax and other National Highway Authority (NHA) issues, urging prompt resolution.

Shafi Jan, Daud Afridi, and Commissioner Billah Shah reassured attendees that these matters would be addressed at the highest levels, emphasizing the importance of public interest. They committed to prioritizing solutions to the concerns raised, fostering hope among attendees for improved local governance.