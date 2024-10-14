Dist Admin Assure Early Solution To Kohat Tunnel Tax Issue
Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) A representative delegation from Kohat District on Monday held a special meeting with Chairman DDAC Kohat, Shafi Jan MPA, Daud Shah Afridi MPA, and Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah, at the Commissioner House. The meeting discussed on various district issues, particularly the Kohat Tunnel Toll Tax.
Members included DC Kohat Abdul Akram, head of the delegation Obaidullah Haidari, and President of the Kohat Bar Association, Amir Ajam Advocate, along with political, social, and religious leaders from the Kohat.
Delegation members presented their concerns regarding the toll tax and other National Highway Authority (NHA) issues, urging prompt resolution.
Shafi Jan, Daud Afridi, and Commissioner Billah Shah reassured attendees that these matters would be addressed at the highest levels, emphasizing the importance of public interest. They committed to prioritizing solutions to the concerns raised, fostering hope among attendees for improved local governance.
Recent Stories
Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder
Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely neces ..
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..
Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S
Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea
Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit
Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan
Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow
U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
27 more Palestinian students arrive in Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
BDS students demand Dental Block at Mufti Mahmood Medical College be operational12 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice12 minutes ago
-
Man released from jail after 18 years killed22 minutes ago
-
PM welcomes Palestinian students as they arrive to complete studies22 minutes ago
-
New era of cooperation begins with Premier Li Qiang's Pakistan visit: Analysts32 minutes ago
-
MNA distributes “Himmat Cards” among disabled persons32 minutes ago
-
PM welcomes Palestinian students upon their arrival in Pakistan43 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 115,100 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Governor inaugurates passport, Nadra offices in KP Assembly1 hour ago
-
6 held for torturing gypsy girl1 hour ago
-
Mansehra police organizes Khuli Kutchery in Lubar Kot1 hour ago