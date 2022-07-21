UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin Bans Entry Of 38 Ulema During Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2022 | 07:30 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :District administration has banned entry of 38 Ulemas belonging to different sects having the habit of delivering provocative speeches during Muharram under preventive measures to maintain law and order situation across the district.

According to a notification issued by deputy commissioner office, the entry of Molana Shabir Ahmed, Molana Rehan Mahmood, Molana Alam Tariq, Muhammad Hussain Dhakoo, Muhammad Tahir Jhangvi, Ghulam Jaffar, Allama Sajid Hussain Naqvi, Sultan Mahmood Zia, Iqtidar Hussain Naqvi, Molana Muhammad Yousaf, Molana Khadim Hussain Khursheed, Muhammad Bilal Qadri, Dr Asif Ashraf, Kamran Abbas BA, Molana Abdul Rehman Cheema, Allama Ghulam Shabir Naqvi and others has been banned in the district during Muharram.

The ban has been imposed on the recommendations of district intelligence committee. The notification added that for sake of public peace, tranquility and religious harmony amongst different sects, the entry into the revenue limits of district Khanewal in order to prevent any unpleasant atmosphere.

However, the banned persons were at liberty to file an appeal to provincial government against the order of the district administration, the notification added.

