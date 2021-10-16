UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin Bans Pillion Riding On Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW)

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 12:20 AM

Dist Admin bans pillion riding on Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration imposed section 144 under which pillion riding and horse riding besides use of motorcycles without silencer will be banned on Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW).

A spokesperson for district administration said on Friday evening that one wheeling would also be banned on the sacred event.

He said no race to extend of security cordon around procession was allowed.

The ban has been imposed under section 144(6) of code of criminal procedure 1898, he concluded.

