Dist Admin Bans Swimming, Bathing At Water Channels

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 10:16 PM

The district administration Attock on Monday banned bathing; swimming at rivers and water channels to avert any further untoward incidents as incidents of drowning have alarmingly increased causing the loss of dozens of precious lives, especially youth

The ban was imposed by Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza through the imposition of section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, a ban under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been imposed on recommendations by the Deputy Commissioner owing to rising incidents of drowning in canals while taking baths.

This order has come into force instantly and will remain in force for 90 days, he said, add�ing that strict action would be taken without any discrimination against those people who would be found violating this ban.

