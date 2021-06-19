Dist admin begins revenue recovery campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration started action to ensure 100 percent recovery of agriculture income tax and revenue dues and arrested nine tax defaulters from Mubarakpur circle here on Saturday.

In line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Adnan Badar raided and nabbed nine tax defaulters.

The process of raids against tax defaulters have been started across the district as DC had ordered legal action against the defaulters for the revenue recovery without any discrimination.

The DC ordered recovery of all revenue dues till June 30 and warned tax defaulters to pay their revenue taxes as early as possible to avert from any inconvenience.