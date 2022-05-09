Dist admin continues action against hike in chicken meat prices

On the direction of the district administration, the revenue officers continued action against the profiteers to implement the chicken meat prices as fixed at Rs 520 per kg

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :On the direction of the district administration, the revenue officers continued action against the profiteers to implement the chicken meat prices as fixed at Rs 520 per kg.

The Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars conducted joint operations in different markets of their respective Talukas on Monday.

DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has advised the public to collect bills on purchase of chicken meat and submit complaints of overcharging to the offices of Assistant Commissioners so that action can be taken against profiteers.