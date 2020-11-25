Dist admin continues anti-smog steps

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration imposed a fine on 85 brick kilns owners besides sealing and lodging cases against eight in a drive against smog.

According to the official sources here on Wednesday, the district administration was using all possible resources to combat the smog.

The work was in progress to convert all brick kilns on zigzag technology to make sure a pollution free environment.