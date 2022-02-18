UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin Decides To Extend Circle Of Ehsaas Dastar Khwans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2022 | 02:31 PM

District administration has decided to extend the scope of Ehsaas Dastar Khwans in the city after a facility at the general bus stand and started identification of new sites

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :District administration has decided to extend the scope of Ehsaas Dastar Khwans in the city after a facility at the general bus stand and started identification of new sites.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan visited the Social Welfare Office here on Friday and was briefed about the establishment of Ehsas Dastkhan.

On this occasion, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin and other district officials were present.

Speaking on this occasion, DC Amir Karim Khan said that the Ehsaas Dastar Khwan at the general bus stand was continued successfully.

He said that there was no human service other than feeding the hungry people and added that the administration has decided to set up more Ehsaas Dastar Khwans in collaboration with philanthropists.

The social welfare department would supervise the administrative matters of the Ehsaas Dastar Khwans, he concluded.

