Dist Admin Decides To Install AQMS To Combat Smog
Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 11:30 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The district administration on the direction of environmental protection & climate change department decided to install Air quality monitoring system (AQMS) in Sargodha region aimed to monitor and judge the percentage of harmful effects of smog in the air .
Official sources informed that the system would be install on the rooftop of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha office and in this regard work on the system installation would be started soon,he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Self-accountability, integrity essential to eliminate corruption: Commissioner Hazara2 minutes ago
-
Two killed in separate incidents2 minutes ago
-
District admin issues safety guidelines for tourists amid snowfall in Galyat22 minutes ago
-
Food department cracks down on profiteering, collects 882,000 rupees fines during November22 minutes ago
-
Funds released for repairing of flood control machinery22 minutes ago
-
Woman allegedly abused by four persons in Wah22 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road accident22 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to Sowar Hussain on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary32 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed32 minutes ago
-
CJCSC, Service Chiefs, Armed Forces solemnly observe martyrdom anniversary of Sowar Muhammad Hussain2 hours ago
-
PM emphasizes stronger Pak-Qatar trade, investment ties12 hours ago
-
Pakistan condoles over deaths in Turkiye coper crash12 hours ago