Dist admin decides to install AQMS to combat smog

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The district administration on the direction of environmental protection & climate change department decided to install Air quality monitoring system (AQMS) in Sargodha region aimed to monitor and judge the percentage of harmful effects of smog in the air .

Official sources informed that the system would be install on the rooftop of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha office and in this regard work on the system installation would be started soon,he concluded.